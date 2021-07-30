Contrasting Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) and Farmhouse (OTCMKTS:FMHS)

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) and Farmhouse (OTCMKTS:FMHS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ocwen Financial and Farmhouse’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocwen Financial $960.91 million 0.24 -$40.18 million ($4.59) -5.69 Farmhouse N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Farmhouse has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ocwen Financial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.3% of Ocwen Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Ocwen Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 72.4% of Farmhouse shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ocwen Financial and Farmhouse, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocwen Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 Farmhouse 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ocwen Financial currently has a consensus price target of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.88%. Given Ocwen Financial’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ocwen Financial is more favorable than Farmhouse.

Profitability

This table compares Ocwen Financial and Farmhouse’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocwen Financial -0.67% -1.43% -0.06% Farmhouse N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Ocwen Financial has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmhouse has a beta of -0.33, suggesting that its share price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ocwen Financial beats Farmhouse on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ocwen Financial

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate. The company also originates and purchases conventional and government-insured residential forward and reverse mortgage loans through its correspondent lending arrangements, broker relationships, and retail channels. Ocwen Financial Corporation serves primarily under the PHH Mortgage and Liberty Reverse Mortgage brands. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Farmhouse

Farmhouse, Inc. engages in the operation and management of technology platform for the regulated cannabis industries. It offers the WeedClub platform, a professional social network site which allows its members to digitally connect with cannabis industry stakeholders. The company was founded by Evan Horowitz and Michael Ashley Landau in 1985 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

