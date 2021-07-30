W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Rating Reiterated by Roth Capital

Roth Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Roth Capital currently has a $5.50 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $4.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W&T Offshore from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

NYSE WTI opened at $4.16 on Monday. W&T Offshore has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $5.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 3.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.31.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $125.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.70 million. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that W&T Offshore will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director B Frank Stanley bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 266,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,591.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in W&T Offshore by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in W&T Offshore by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,203,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 6,945 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in W&T Offshore by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 68,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 11,291 shares during the last quarter. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interest in approximately 43 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

