Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Reaches New 12-Month High on Strong Earnings

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $377.54 and last traded at $369.79, with a volume of 131303 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $367.81.

The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.02.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $3,357,995.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,292,212. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.66, for a total transaction of $28,806,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 2,334,320 shares of company stock worth $785,168,015. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Facebook by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 480 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 8,449 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook by 29.8% in the second quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 5.6% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 87,831 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,540,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 239.9% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 9,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after buying an additional 6,680 shares during the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $342.14.

About Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.