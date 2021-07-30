Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $58.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sealed Air’s earnings estimates for the second quarter and current year have been stable of late. For 2021, the compnany projects adjusted earnings per share to lie between $3.40 and $3.55. The mid-point of the range suggests year-over-year growth of 9%. Approximately 75% of Sealed Air's end markets are experiencing higher demand for food, medical supplies, consumer staples, and surge in e-commerce demand amid the COVID-19 pandemic. These are likely to drive the company's top line performance. Sealed Air anticipates realizing around $65 million of benefits from its Reinvent SEE program in 2021, which will bolster its earnings. Acquisitions, product innovation and investment in automation will favor its results in the near term. However, high debt levels and escalating input costs might dent the company's margins.”

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. increased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group reissued an in-line rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.31.

NYSE SEE opened at $56.13 on Monday. Sealed Air has a 52 week low of $34.59 and a 52 week high of $59.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.36.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 887.96%. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.08%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sealed Air in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sealed Air in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sealed Air by 740.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Sealed Air by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

