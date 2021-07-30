Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) Short Interest Update

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, an increase of 342.2% from the June 30th total of 262,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 669,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of NYSE MFGP opened at $5.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Micro Focus International has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $8.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.52.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.088 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Micro Focus International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.09%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MFGP. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Micro Focus International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFGP. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Micro Focus International in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,466,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 4.3% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 418,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 17,436 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 2,199.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 181,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 174,049 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Micro Focus International during the first quarter worth about $554,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Micro Focus International during the first quarter worth about $520,000. Institutional investors own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Micro Focus International

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.

