Short Interest in Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) Increases By 347.4%

Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,100 shares, a growth of 347.4% from the June 30th total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PUYI opened at $4.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.39. Puyi has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $9.11.

Puyi Company Profile

Puyi Inc provides third-party wealth management services in China. The company distributes publicly raised fund products through online; and privately raised fund products offline through its branch network. It also provides asset management services that include managing fund of funds and non-performing loan funds; factoring services; and information technology services.

