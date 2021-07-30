Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN) Short Interest Up 354.8% in July

Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, an increase of 354.8% from the June 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

VKIN opened at $0.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.52. Viking Energy Group has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $2.85.

Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.49 million for the quarter. Viking Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 4,896.40% and a negative net margin of 231.79%.

Viking Energy Group, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It owns and invests in oil and gas assets located in North America in Kansas, Missouri, Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. The company was founded on May 3, 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

