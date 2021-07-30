Inception Mining, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMII) Short Interest Up 380.9% in July

Inception Mining, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMII) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, an increase of 380.9% from the June 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,703,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:IMII opened at $0.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02. Inception Mining has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.05.
About Inception Mining
