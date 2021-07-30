Inception Mining, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMII) Short Interest Up 380.9% in July

Inception Mining, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMII) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, an increase of 380.9% from the June 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,703,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IMII opened at $0.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02. Inception Mining has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.05.

About Inception Mining

Inception Mining, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, production, and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds interest in the Clavo Rico mine located on the 200-hectare Clavo Rico Concession, is which located in southern Honduras.

