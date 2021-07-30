Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Issued By Wedbush

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) – Wedbush increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.92. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

NASDAQ:CATY opened at $38.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.61. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $20.59 and a twelve month high of $45.19.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 10.64%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 2.98%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.21%.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

Featured Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.