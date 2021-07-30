BankUnited, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:BKU)

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for BankUnited in a research report issued on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.79. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for BankUnited’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BankUnited from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Compass Point upped their price objective on BankUnited from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.73.

BKU opened at $39.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.42. BankUnited has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $50.71.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.27. BankUnited had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 31.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.66%.

In related news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $143,970.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,251.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $105,869.00. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in BankUnited during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in BankUnited during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in BankUnited during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in BankUnited during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in BankUnited by 1,216.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

