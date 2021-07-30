Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Crane in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $96.15 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Crane’s FY2021 earnings at $6.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.95 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CR opened at $96.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.59. Crane has a 52 week low of $48.19 and a 52 week high of $99.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.70.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crane had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.62%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Crane’s payout ratio is 44.79%.

In related news, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total transaction of $47,435.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,016.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.75, for a total value of $498,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,685. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CR. FMR LLC increased its position in Crane by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,809,000 after buying an additional 41,673 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Crane by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Crane by 432.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,913 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 22,668 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Crane by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,637 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 9,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

