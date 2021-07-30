Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY)

Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. AlphaValue lowered Worldline to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Worldline in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Worldline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Worldline in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Worldline presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS WRDLY opened at $47.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.02. Worldline has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $50.86.

Worldline Company Profile

Worldline SA provides electronic payment and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Merchant Services; Terminals, Solutions & Services (TSS); Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

