Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY)

Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. AlphaValue lowered Worldline to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Worldline in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Worldline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Worldline in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Worldline presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS WRDLY opened at $47.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.02. Worldline has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $50.86.

Worldline SA provides electronic payment and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Merchant Services; Terminals, Solutions & Services (TSS); Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

