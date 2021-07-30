Danske Upgrades Uponor Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPNRF) to “Buy”

Uponor Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPNRF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Danske from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Uponor Oyj stock opened at $29.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.55. Uponor Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $16.68 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00.

Uponor Oyj Company Profile

Uponor Oyj provides plumbing, indoor climate, and infrastructure solutions in Europe and North America. The company operates through three segments: Building Solutions Â- Europe, Building Solutions Â- North America, and Uponor Infra. It offers drinking water delivery systems, including plastic plumbing pipe systems, multi-layer composite pipe systems for residential buildings, commercial and public buildings; underfloor heating and cooling, floor integrated underfloor heating systems, water based floor heating, electric underfloor heating for new buildings and renovation projects; wall heating and cooling systems radiant heating and cooling via the wall, for wet and dry plaster installation systems in new buildings and renovation projects.

