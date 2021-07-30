Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Thales in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Friday, May 7th. restated a buy rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thales currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

THLLY opened at $21.54 on Monday. Thales has a 52-week low of $12.87 and a 52-week high of $21.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.68.

