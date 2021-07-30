Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) will announce earnings per share of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Talos Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. Talos Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.45) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 126.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Talos Energy will report full year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Talos Energy.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $267.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.21 million. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 111.57% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%.

TALO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital raised their price target on Talos Energy from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

NYSE:TALO opened at $11.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $959.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 3.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Talos Energy has a 1 year low of $5.39 and a 1 year high of $18.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.77.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 3,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $51,332.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,528,459 shares of company stock worth $60,487,743. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TALO. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 8,165 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Talos Energy by 227.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 7,621 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Talos Energy by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 233,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 23,186 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Talos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

