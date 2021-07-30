Head to Head Survey: FBC (OTCMKTS:FBCD) & Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) and FBC (OTCMKTS:FBCD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Criteo alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Criteo and FBC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Criteo 1 3 7 0 2.55 FBC 0 0 0 0 N/A

Criteo currently has a consensus price target of $34.79, suggesting a potential downside of 11.99%. Given Criteo’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Criteo is more favorable than FBC.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.5% of Criteo shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Criteo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Criteo and FBC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Criteo 3.73% 10.73% 6.47% FBC N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Criteo and FBC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Criteo $2.07 billion 1.16 $71.68 million $1.72 22.98 FBC N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Criteo has higher revenue and earnings than FBC.

Summary

Criteo beats FBC on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo S.A., a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include lookalike finder, recommendation, and predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online testing platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models. The company also provides Criteo Marketing Solutions that allow commerce companies to address various marketing goals by engaging their consumers with personalized ads across the web, mobile, and offline store environments; and Criteo Retail Media solutions, which allows retailers to generate advertising revenues from consumer brands, and/or to drive sales for themselves, by monetizing their data and audiences through personalized ads, either on their own digital property or on the open Internet. In addition, it offers real-time access to advertising inventory through its publisher partners; consulting services to companies in distance sales; and business intelligence and analytics services. It serves companies in digital retail, travel, and classifieds industries. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

FBC Company Profile

FBC Holding, Inc. engages in the development and sale of vinyl collectible toys and related products. The company primarily offers flow boards, flow saucers, and snow skates. It serves artists and the toy industry through retailers and wholesale accounts, as well as through online. The company also has a strategic relationship with Large International Sourcing Company for the development and manufacture of a health and wellness product. FBC Holding, Inc. is based in Gardena, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.