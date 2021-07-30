Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Hasbro, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Hasbro in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $101.45 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hasbro’s FY2021 earnings at $4.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.12 EPS.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 7.46%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HAS. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $101.45 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday. Truist upped their target price on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.22.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $100.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99. Hasbro has a fifty-two week low of $71.07 and a fifty-two week high of $104.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

In related news, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 17,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,661,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,338,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 31,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $3,015,670.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 35,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,362,546.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,550 shares of company stock valued at $7,095,907 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAS. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the first quarter worth $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the first quarter worth $32,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in Hasbro by 241.6% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Hasbro by 262.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Hasbro by 23.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 78.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

