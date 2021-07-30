Berenberg Bank Cuts Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Price Target to GBX 7,870

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) had its price objective reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 8,500 ($111.05) to GBX 7,870 ($102.82) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,200 ($107.13) to GBX 8,000 ($104.52) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 7,500 ($97.99) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 9,000 ($117.59) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 7,800 ($101.91) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 7,424.29 ($97.00).

Reckitt Benckiser Group stock opened at GBX 5,572 ($72.80) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £39.79 billion and a PE ratio of 33.39. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of GBX 5,050 ($65.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,816 ($89.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6,395.48.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a GBX 73 ($0.95) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.05%.

In related news, insider Elane Stock purchased 241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 5,706 ($74.55) per share, with a total value of £13,751.46 ($17,966.37).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

