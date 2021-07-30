Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Lowered by Analyst

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the airline will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.65. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.32) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The business’s revenue was up 297.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.67) earnings per share.

LUV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.24 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.30 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.28.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $51.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.81 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.26. Southwest Airlines has a 52-week low of $30.24 and a 52-week high of $64.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 1,488.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 1,588 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 24,538 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 424,538 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 22,669 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 120,881 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after buying an additional 24,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 44,736 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 8,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

