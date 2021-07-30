Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) a GBX 7,870 Price Target

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) has been assigned a GBX 7,870 ($102.82) price target by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($111.05) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,350 ($82.96) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,501.67 ($98.01).

The firm has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6,356.14.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

