Berenberg Bank Cuts Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Price Target to GBX 2,300

Polymetal International (LON:POLY) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

POLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,825 ($23.84) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of POLY opened at GBX 1,557.50 ($20.35) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5,037.91. The company has a market cap of £7.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.41, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Polymetal International has a 1-year low of GBX 18.18 ($0.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,085 ($27.24).

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

