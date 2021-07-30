Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,000

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) had its price objective boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 910 ($11.89) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HWDN. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. restated a neutral rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 856 ($11.18).

LON:HWDN opened at GBX 894.40 ($11.69) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 826.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.06. Howden Joinery Group has a 52-week low of GBX 487.82 ($6.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 915.60 ($11.96).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.30 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.48%.

About Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

