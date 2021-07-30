Marston’s (LON:MARS) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Marston’s (LON:MARS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

MARS has been the subject of several other research reports. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 113.75 ($1.49).

Shares of Marston’s stock opened at GBX 85.50 ($1.12) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 376.76, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £564.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 89.11. Marston’s has a fifty-two week low of GBX 36.02 ($0.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 105.50 ($1.38).

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

