County Bancorp, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:ICBK)

County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of County Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 26th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for County Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $2.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Get County Bancorp alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Maxim Group set a $33.34 target price on County Bancorp in a report on Saturday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded County Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded County Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.50 to $37.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICBK opened at $34.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $210.36 million, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. County Bancorp has a one year low of $17.04 and a one year high of $35.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.87.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.45. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 26.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICBK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 154.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 179.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 9,656 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of County Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.