Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Prologis in a research note issued on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.01. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Prologis’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.59 EPS.

PLD has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Prologis from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.62.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $127.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.09. Prologis has a 52 week low of $93.08 and a 52 week high of $129.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,214,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,713,000 after purchasing an additional 133,862 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 32,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 11,017 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,931,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Prologis news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

