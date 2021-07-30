Air Canada (TSE:AC) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($1.87) Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Air Canada (TSE:AC) – Investment analysts at Cormark decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Air Canada in a research report issued on Monday, July 26th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.87) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.80). Cormark also issued estimates for Air Canada’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($9.81) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. ATB Capital set a C$25.45 price target on Air Canada in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Air Canada from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.72.

Shares of AC opened at C$25.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.38. Air Canada has a 52-week low of C$14.48 and a 52-week high of C$31.00. The firm has a market cap of C$9.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,410.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C($3.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($2.66) by C($1.08). The business had revenue of C$729.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$660.11 million.

In related news, Senior Officer Craig Landry sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.29, for a total transaction of C$214,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$414,376.65.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

