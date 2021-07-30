MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $38.24

Shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.24 and last traded at $38.04, with a volume of 1330 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.92.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MGP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.18.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.66.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $194.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.12 million. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.15%.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $208,341.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 405.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 22,876.5% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP)

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

