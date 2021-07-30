OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) Trading Up 7.8%

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI)’s stock price was up 7.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$3.34 and last traded at C$3.33. Approximately 870,716 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 3,333,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.09.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OGI shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on OrganiGram from C$2.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised OrganiGram to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an “underpeform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on OrganiGram from C$3.48 to C$3.57 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. OrganiGram currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$4.09.

The firm has a market cap of C$994.91 million and a PE ratio of -5.34. The company has a current ratio of 13.70, a quick ratio of 10.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.52.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

