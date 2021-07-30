Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$188.81 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FNV. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada to C$227.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$197.00 to C$199.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$230.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$193.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Eight Capital decreased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$200.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Franco-Nevada currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$205.48.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada stock opened at C$198.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$38.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 16.39 and a quick ratio of 15.52. Franco-Nevada has a 12-month low of C$133.63 and a 12-month high of C$220.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$183.98.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$391.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$388.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 3.6499999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.668 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.