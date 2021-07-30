Scotiabank Increases Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Price Target to C$47.00

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

HCG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Home Capital Group to C$46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$47.00 price target on Home Capital Group and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$44.57.

Shares of TSE:HCG opened at C$38.31 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$36.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.00 billion and a PE ratio of 9.44. Home Capital Group has a 12-month low of C$21.00 and a 12-month high of C$38.76.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$139.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$139.81 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Home Capital Group will post 4.6737095 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer John Hong sold 1,678 shares of Home Capital Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.19, for a total value of C$59,045.46.

About Home Capital Group

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

