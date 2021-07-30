HC Wainwright Boosts First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Price Target to C$1.20

First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at HC Wainwright to C$1.20 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 207.69% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Cormark boosted their price target on shares of First Mining Gold from C$1.15 to C$1.30 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Get First Mining Gold alerts:

FF stock opened at C$0.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$271.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.41. First Mining Gold has a one year low of C$0.33 and a one year high of C$0.60.

First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Mining Gold will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About First Mining Gold

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. The company also explores for silver, copper, and iron ore deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. The company holds a portfolio of 13 mineral assets covering approximately 190,000 hectares located in Canada and the United States.

Featured Article: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for First Mining Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mining Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.