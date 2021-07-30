Copper Mountain Mining’s (CMMC) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

CIBC reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$6.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CMMC. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining to C$5.25 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.75 to C$5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Copper Mountain Mining currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.22.

CMMC stock opened at C$3.76 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.79. The stock has a market cap of C$789.18 million and a P/E ratio of 7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.92, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Copper Mountain Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.68 and a 12 month high of C$5.07.

In other Copper Mountain Mining news, Senior Officer Peter Michael Holbek sold 10,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.17, for a total transaction of C$41,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 314,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,309,380. Also, Director Allan Thomas Cloke sold 388,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.15, for a total transaction of C$1,610,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$262,840.25. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 403,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,675,650.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

