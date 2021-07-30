Copper Mountain Mining’s (CMMC) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

CIBC reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$6.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CMMC. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining to C$5.25 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.75 to C$5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Copper Mountain Mining currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.22.
CMMC stock opened at C$3.76 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.79. The stock has a market cap of C$789.18 million and a P/E ratio of 7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.92, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Copper Mountain Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.68 and a 12 month high of C$5.07.
Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile
Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.
