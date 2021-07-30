Short Interest in Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) Expands By 88.8%

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a growth of 88.8% from the June 30th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 338,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Taiwan Liposome stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) by 33.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Liposome were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on TLC. HC Wainwright cut Taiwan Liposome from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taiwan Liposome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Laidlaw lowered Taiwan Liposome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLC opened at $6.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11. Taiwan Liposome has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 0.97.

Taiwan Liposome (NASDAQ:TLC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.16. Taiwan Liposome had a negative return on equity of 120.54% and a negative net margin of 774.06%. The company had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Liposome will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of nanomedicines that combine its proprietary lipid-assembled drug delivery platform with approved active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). The BioSeizer lipid formulation technology is designed to enable local sustained release and fast onset of APIs at the site of disease or injury with enhanced pharmacokinetic (PK) control by customization of lipid layers; and NanoX active drug loading technology enables the potential for reduced dosing frequency and enhanced distribution of liposome-encapsulated APIs to the desired site.

