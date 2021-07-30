Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.32% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Limestone Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. It offers checking and saving accounts, lines of credit, credit and debit cards, online banking, agricultural lending and treasury management services. Limestone Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Porter Bancorp Inc., is based in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Get Limestone Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Limestone Bancorp in a report on Monday.

Shares of LMST stock opened at $16.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.61 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Limestone Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 21.64%. On average, research analysts predict that Limestone Bancorp will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joseph C. Seiler sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $32,660.00. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 2.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 184,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after buying an additional 4,097 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 14.8% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 53,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 6,901 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael boosted its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 54.6% during the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 46,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 16,379 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 146.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 251,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after buying an additional 18,537 shares during the last quarter. 39.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including savings, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as fixed rate certificates with varying maturities.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limestone Bancorp (LMST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Limestone Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limestone Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.