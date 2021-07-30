POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) and Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Head-To-Head Review

POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) and Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get POET Technologies alerts:

This table compares POET Technologies and Maxeon Solar Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio POET Technologies $4.43 million 67.57 -$18.17 million ($0.05) -17.08 Maxeon Solar Technologies $844.84 million 0.65 -$142.63 million ($5.82) -2.76

POET Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Maxeon Solar Technologies. POET Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Maxeon Solar Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares POET Technologies and Maxeon Solar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets POET Technologies N/A -128.24% -90.29% Maxeon Solar Technologies -19.13% -36.59% -15.70%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for POET Technologies and Maxeon Solar Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score POET Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Maxeon Solar Technologies 1 1 1 0 2.00

Maxeon Solar Technologies has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.52%. Given Maxeon Solar Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Maxeon Solar Technologies is more favorable than POET Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.2% of Maxeon Solar Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Maxeon Solar Technologies beats POET Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About POET Technologies

POET Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, and Singapore. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques and packaging methods. It also develops photonic integrated components. The company serves the data center, telecommunications, Internet of things and industrial sensing, automotive LIDAR, and on-board optic markets. The company was formerly known as Opel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to POET Technologies Inc. in June 2013. POET Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for POET Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POET Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.