Tudor Pickering Upgrades Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) to Buy

Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Tudor Pickering currently has $33.99 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PDS. National Bank Financial raised shares of Precision Drilling from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Precision Drilling has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.20.

NYSE PDS opened at $33.52 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Precision Drilling has a 12-month low of $11.62 and a 12-month high of $44.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 3.16.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($5.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.82) by ($1.89). Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 22.33%. The firm had revenue of $201.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.56) earnings per share. Precision Drilling’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post -8.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Precision Drilling during the first quarter valued at $36,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Precision Drilling during the first quarter valued at $90,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Precision Drilling by 10.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. Institutional investors own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

