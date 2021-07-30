Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a $20.24 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $22.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research set a $19.25 target price on Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alpine Income Property Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alpine Income Property Trust has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.37.

Shares of PINE opened at $19.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1 year low of $13.30 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The company has a market capitalization of $221.93 million, a PE ratio of 122.76 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.05.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 6.42%. Equities analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 453,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,871,000 after purchasing an additional 81,418 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 394,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after purchasing an additional 78,574 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 421.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 303,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after purchasing an additional 245,533 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 159,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 62,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 144,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 45,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

