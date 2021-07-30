Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a $20.24 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $22.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research set a $19.25 target price on Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alpine Income Property Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alpine Income Property Trust has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.37.
Shares of PINE opened at $19.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1 year low of $13.30 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The company has a market capitalization of $221.93 million, a PE ratio of 122.76 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.05.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 453,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,871,000 after purchasing an additional 81,418 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 394,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after purchasing an additional 78,574 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 421.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 303,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after purchasing an additional 245,533 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 159,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 62,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 144,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 45,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.21% of the company’s stock.
About Alpine Income Property Trust
Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.
Read More: Cost of Capital Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.