Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Cowen

Cowen reissued their outperform rating on shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Cowen currently has a $29.03 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $32.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. raised their target price on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised Schlumberger from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.01.

Shares of SLB opened at $29.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.17 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.86. Schlumberger has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 73.53%.

In related news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 4.2% during the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 237,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,463,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 374.2% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 106,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 83,830 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 129.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,592,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,310,000 after purchasing an additional 897,159 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 23.8% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,771,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,364,000 after purchasing an additional 531,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 11.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 98,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 9,773 shares during the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

