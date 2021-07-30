Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

NYSE GLT opened at $15.01 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.24. Glatfelter has a 52 week low of $12.91 and a 52 week high of $19.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.22 million, a PE ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 1.38.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $225.67 million for the quarter. Glatfelter had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 6.24%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Glatfelter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Glatfelter by 2.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Glatfelter by 8.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Glatfelter by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Glatfelter by 8.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Glatfelter by 3.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

About Glatfelter

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operated through two segments, Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials. The company's Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate, consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, homecare, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

