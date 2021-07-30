nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $538.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) will report sales of $538.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for nVent Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $533.00 million to $543.00 million. nVent Electric posted sales of $447.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that nVent Electric will report full-year sales of $2.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for nVent Electric.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $548.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.25 million. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 0.02%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NVT shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. nVent Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

In related news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 21,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $665,706.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 193,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,776.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 10,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $346,968.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,023.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,660 shares of company stock worth $3,510,455 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 43.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 18,391 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,756,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,171,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 35.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 24,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 5.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 484,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,530,000 after purchasing an additional 25,309 shares during the last quarter. 85.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVT opened at $31.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,158,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. nVent Electric has a 12 month low of $16.92 and a 12 month high of $33.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 46.67%.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

