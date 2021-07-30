Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of United Airlines in a note issued to investors on Sunday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.50). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for United Airlines’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($10.90) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.80 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on UAL. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. lifted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.26.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $48.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.20. United Airlines has a 52-week low of $30.32 and a 52-week high of $63.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.61.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.17) by $0.26. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 37.89% and a negative return on equity of 140.25%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($9.31) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 270.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 31.6% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 10,359 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 11.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 33.2% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 38,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 9,518 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the second quarter worth approximately $9,961,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 36.3% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

