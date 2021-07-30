ironSource (NYSE:IS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ironSource (NYSE:IS) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IS. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ironSource in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on ironSource in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on ironSource in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on ironSource in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.80 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on ironSource in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.33.

NYSE IS opened at $8.66 on Monday. ironSource has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

