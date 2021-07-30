FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) PT Raised to $38.00 at Mizuho

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FE. Barclays boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.83.

FE opened at $38.05 on Monday. FirstEnergy has a 12 month low of $26.17 and a 12 month high of $39.74. The firm has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.90.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 274,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,389,000 after purchasing an additional 8,657 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 91,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 167,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 70,254 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 860,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,330,000 after purchasing an additional 75,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 150,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 26,618 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

