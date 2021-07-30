Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Agile Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:AGRX)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Agile Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.22). William Blair also issued estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1.03 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.51.

Shares of AGRX stock opened at $1.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.40. Agile Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $3.89.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $41,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 43.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Agile Therapeutics news, CEO Alfred Altomari bought 26,200 shares of Agile Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.26 per share, with a total value of $33,012.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dennis Reilly bought 50,000 shares of Agile Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,410.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 116,200 shares of company stock worth $146,212. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

