Celanese (NYSE:CE) Given New $182.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $186.00 to $182.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Celanese from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celanese from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lifted their target price on Celanese from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $163.22.

Get Celanese alerts:

NYSE CE opened at $155.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.95. Celanese has a 1-year low of $94.93 and a 1-year high of $171.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Celanese will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 18,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.