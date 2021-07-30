BayCom Corp Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share (NASDAQ:BCML)

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for BayCom in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter.

Get BayCom alerts:

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. BayCom had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 6.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BayCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:BCML opened at $18.15 on Thursday. BayCom has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BayCom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,691,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of BayCom by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 241,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 64,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BayCom by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 695,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,527,000 after purchasing an additional 48,886 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of BayCom by 307.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 34,767 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BayCom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $556,000. 58.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BayCom

BayCom Corp. is a bank holding company of Bay Commercial Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services to businesses and business owners, as well as individuals. It focuses on passive investment activities and oversight of its investment to its bank subsidiary. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, CA.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for BayCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BayCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.