Jefferies Financial Group Comments on The Aaron’s Company, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AAN)

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for The Aaron’s in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.49. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Aaron’s’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $467.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.30.

Shares of The Aaron’s stock opened at $28.52 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.83 million and a P/E ratio of 9.44. The Aaron’s has a 1 year low of $16.20 and a 1 year high of $37.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from The Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.25%.

In related news, Director John W. Robinson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,251,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 399,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,282,268. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 73.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,392,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,767,000 after acquiring an additional 591,858 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Aaron’s during the first quarter valued at $12,921,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,748,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,615,000 after acquiring an additional 416,888 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Aaron’s during the fourth quarter valued at $7,017,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 380.8% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 397,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,198,000 after acquiring an additional 314,510 shares during the period. 90.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

