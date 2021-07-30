Brokers Issue Forecasts for Community Bank System, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CBU)

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Community Bank System in a report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther anticipates that the bank will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Community Bank System’s FY2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Community Bank System had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

NYSE CBU opened at $72.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.71. Community Bank System has a fifty-two week low of $52.37 and a fifty-two week high of $82.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.53.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBU. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,912,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,144,000 after buying an additional 601,790 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,812,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 869,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,724,000 after buying an additional 330,211 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,341,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,931,000 after buying an additional 279,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,285,000. Institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson purchased 439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.81 per share, for a total transaction of $35,036.59. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,482 shares in the company, valued at $118,278.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.01%.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

