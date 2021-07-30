Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Greencore Group (LON:GNC)

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Greencore Group (LON:GNC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Greencore Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 170 ($2.22).

GNC stock opened at GBX 131.80 ($1.72) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.70. Greencore Group has a 12 month low of GBX 87.25 ($1.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 174.30 ($2.28). The company has a market cap of £693.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 131.96.

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

