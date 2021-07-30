FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of FirstGroup (LON:FGP) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 105 ($1.37) price objective on the transport operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FGP. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.85) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 88 ($1.15) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 81.60 ($1.07).

Shares of LON FGP opened at GBX 81.90 ($1.07) on Tuesday. FirstGroup has a one year low of GBX 33.20 ($0.43) and a one year high of GBX 101.30 ($1.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.84, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 82.45. The company has a market capitalization of £1.00 billion and a PE ratio of 12.60.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

